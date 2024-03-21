Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476,617 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJUN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

PJUN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.44. The company had a trading volume of 337,411 shares. The stock has a market cap of $647.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.81.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

