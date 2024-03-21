Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 228,731 Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 228,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,509,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 15.25% of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSTP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF alerts:

Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Stock Performance

BSTP traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.22. 813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,518. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $45.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of -0.71.

Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (BSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for exposure to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) with buffered losses and gains through the active use of FLEX options, rebalanced monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.