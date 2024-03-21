Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,567,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 789,244 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,803,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,927,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.44. 491,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,569. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $158.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.87 and its 200-day moving average is $143.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.