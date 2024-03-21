Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 2,637 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock traded up $10.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $395.19. 1,691,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,626. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $391.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC cut Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

