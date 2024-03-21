Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Purchased by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,219 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure accounts for about 0.8% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 62.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,898,000 after purchasing an additional 258,946 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 38.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of BIPC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.73. 248,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,034. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $48.23.
About Brookfield Infrastructure
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.
