Brokers Set Expectations for Neo Performance Materials Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

NEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

TSE:NEO opened at C$6.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$252.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.48. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of C$5.50 and a 1 year high of C$9.70.

In other Neo Performance Materials news, Senior Officer Jonathan Baksh purchased 13,575 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,384.44. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

