Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.87 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $595.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $26.73 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2026 earnings at $30.04 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Argus raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.81.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $523.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $521.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.22.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.68 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

