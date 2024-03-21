Brokerages Set Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Target Price at C$12.19

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.19.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SES shares. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$11.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$5.81 and a 1-year high of C$11.64.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$429.00 million. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.7098351 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

