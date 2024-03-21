Brokerages Set Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) PT at $36.64

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.64.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $376,956,514.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,443,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,528,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort bought 171,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock worth $2,890,354,861. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,418.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 101,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 94,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,994,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,167 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 251,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 725,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,917,000 after purchasing an additional 311,726 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $29.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.35. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

