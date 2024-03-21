Brokerages Set Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) PT at $11.29

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.29.

HLMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other Hillman Solutions news, EVP Gary Seeds sold 163,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $1,562,681.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,700.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Hillman Solutions news, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 250,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $2,412,757.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,440 shares in the company, valued at $437,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gary Seeds sold 163,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $1,562,681.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,700.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 618,658 shares of company stock worth $5,958,077. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 590.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLMN opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.16 and a beta of 1.71.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $347.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

