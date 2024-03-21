Brokerages Set Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Target Price at $11.60

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

EC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

EC stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 45.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,161,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,086,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,731 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ecopetrol by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,581,000 after purchasing an additional 701,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,652,000. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

