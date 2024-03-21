Brokerages Set AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Target Price at $21.61

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.61.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get AT&T alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of T opened at $17.21 on Thursday. AT&T has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $123.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $1,229,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 130.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.