Brokerages Set ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) PT at $11.13

Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $431.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.13. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $16.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 43.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,501 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter worth $16,118,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter worth $12,352,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth $8,363,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,266,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $139,695,000 after acquiring an additional 951,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

