Broadcom’s (AVGO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,700.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AVGO. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,195.18.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,276.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $591.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,244.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,045.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.