Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Down to $47.10

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.10, but opened at $44.95. Brinker International shares last traded at $45.99, with a volume of 231,858 shares changing hands.

EAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Brinker International Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.52.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,045.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 64,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 3,611.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

