Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Gap Up to $52.62

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $52.62, but opened at $54.86. Braze shares last traded at $55.07, with a volume of 35,289 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRZE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.76.

Get Braze alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BRZE

Braze Stock Up 3.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average of $51.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,874 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $682,873.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,605,920.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,571 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,411 over the last quarter. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Braze by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,746,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,315,000 after purchasing an additional 480,179 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,973,000 after acquiring an additional 65,973 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,127,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,900,000 after acquiring an additional 352,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.