Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Director Elizabeth P. Bruno Sells 19,030 Shares of Stock

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 19,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,111,542.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 342,115 shares in the company, valued at $19,982,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brady Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.07. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $63.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Brady had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRC. StockNews.com cut Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Brady

Institutional Trading of Brady

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Brady in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Brady by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Brady by 34.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Brady in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brady by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.