BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives GBX 629.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 632.63 ($8.05).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on BP from GBX 525 ($6.68) to GBX 510 ($6.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. AlphaValue cut shares of BP to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BP from GBX 550 ($7.00) to GBX 625 ($7.96) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 82 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 459 ($5.84) per share, with a total value of £376.38 ($479.16). Insiders purchased 92 shares of company stock valued at $42,388 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 493.65 ($6.28) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 743.73, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.62. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 441.05 ($5.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 562.30 ($7.16). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 466.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 486.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,283.58%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

