Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$310.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Desjardins from C$320.00 to C$310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$321.00.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Trading Up 1.1 %

About Boyd Group Services

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock traded up C$3.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$291.19. 60,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,099. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$201.73 and a 1-year high of C$324.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$301.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$270.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.