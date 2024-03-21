Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Downgraded by TD Securities

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$310.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$320.00. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$348.00 to C$337.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$380.00 to C$375.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$321.00.
Boyd Group Services Stock Performance
Boyd Group Services Company Profile
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
