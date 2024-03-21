Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,397 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,945. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,677,409. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.47 and a 200-day moving average of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.02, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BSX. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

