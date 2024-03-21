Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Boot Barn by 57.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Boot Barn by 161.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BOOT. StockNews.com lowered Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Boot Barn Trading Down 0.6 %

BOOT traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,476. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.24.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.34 million. Research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,699.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,715. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.