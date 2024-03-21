Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Lowered to $250.00 at UBS Group

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $275.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Get Boeing alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.88. 2,697,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,516,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.56, a PEG ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 563.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $896,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,043 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Boeing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.