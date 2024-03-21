Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $265.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BA. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,697,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,516,180. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.67 and its 200 day moving average is $211.00. The firm has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boeing will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

