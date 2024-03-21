BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
WELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.69.
Welltower Trading Down 0.8 %
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.26%.
Institutional Trading of Welltower
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
