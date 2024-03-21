BNB (BNB) Price Hits $559.72 on Top Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. BNB has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion and $2.95 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BNB has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $559.72 or 0.00842547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,537,687 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,537,766.13050807. The last known price of BNB is 543.29081271 USD and is up 8.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2113 active market(s) with $3,063,926,043.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

