Block (NYSE:SQ) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $78.00 and last traded at $78.59. Approximately 2,314,579 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 11,234,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.86.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. Research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $228,465.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,432,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,407,064. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

