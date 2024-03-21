Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target Raised to $3.00

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blend Labs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.06.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

BLND opened at $3.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. Blend Labs has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 595.99% and a negative net margin of 118.15%. The company had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 97,657 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $246,095.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 35.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,304,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,879 shares during the period. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth $41,362,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,724,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,190 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blend Labs by 8.2% during the second quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 11,241,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 855,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in Blend Labs during the first quarter worth about $28,500,000. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Featured Stories

