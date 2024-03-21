BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Shares Up 3.1%

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $844.00 and last traded at $843.00. 154,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 601,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $817.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $125.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $801.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $737.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

