BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 671.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:BLK traded up $22.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $840.88. The company had a trading volume of 191,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $801.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $737.50. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $845.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.93 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

