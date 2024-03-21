BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $809.91 million and approximately $948,441.33 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for about $65,217.01 or 1.00041061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006237 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00025827 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00015157 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001584 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010799 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.97 or 0.00157956 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 66,325.89971652 USD and is up 8.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $933,640.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.