BioLineRx (BLRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 59,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,193. The company has a market capitalization of $86.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.40. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BioLineRx by 377.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 53,246 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised BioLineRx to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

