Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $12.28

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.28, but opened at $11.21. Bilibili shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 7,480,242 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.20 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.26.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,790,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after purchasing an additional 143,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bilibili by 47.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,711,000 after buying an additional 1,023,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 184.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after buying an additional 1,345,900 shares in the last quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,929,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Bilibili by 48.6% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,099,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,127,000 after buying an additional 359,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

