Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.88.

Several research analysts have commented on BCYC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $46,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $46,252.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $152,302.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,428 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,950 shares of company stock worth $209,125 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 250.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73,728 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 896.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.68 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 669.72% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

