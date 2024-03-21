Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Trading 2.7% Higher

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 60,811 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 22,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Better Choice Stock Down 7.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $215.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.

Get Better Choice alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Better Choice

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 20.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 116,019 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 69.8% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Better Choice during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 873.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 43,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

Featured Articles

