Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 549.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 81.9% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Best Buy by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.97. 1,136,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,631. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $86.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.66.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.47.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

