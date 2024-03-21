Berenberg Bank Increases Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target to GBX 1,030

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 894 ($11.38) to GBX 1,030 ($13.11) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Vistry Group Stock Performance

Shares of VTY stock traded up GBX 35 ($0.45) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,252 ($15.94). The stock had a trading volume of 583,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,746. Vistry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 621.69 ($7.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,253.48 ($15.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,725.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,025.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 894.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistry Group

In other Vistry Group news, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 10,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 943 ($12.01) per share, for a total transaction of £99,250.75 ($126,353.60). In related news, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 10,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 943 ($12.01) per share, with a total value of £99,250.75 ($126,353.60). Also, insider Rowan Baker acquired 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,204 ($15.33) per share, with a total value of £2,973.88 ($3,785.97). Insiders have acquired 10,800 shares of company stock worth $10,252,627 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

