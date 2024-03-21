Bank of America Cuts Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $136.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $138.00 to $136.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FNV has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.30.

FNV opened at $117.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.15. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.22, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -55.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 491,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,628,000 after purchasing an additional 52,401 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,232,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 22.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 103,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,067 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 270.4% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 405,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,414,000 after purchasing an additional 296,169 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 14.1% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

