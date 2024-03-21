Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 0.8% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $36.88.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

