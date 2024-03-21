Bank of America Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $120.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Bank of America from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MU. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.35.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Trading Up 16.7 %

Micron Technology stock traded up $16.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.37. The stock had a trading volume of 65,301,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,837,100. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $124.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $113.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total transaction of $574,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,528,966.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,228 shares of company stock worth $18,283,231. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Micron Technology by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.