Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Banco Macro Stock Performance
BMA stock opened at $48.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.18. Banco Macro has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Banco Macro Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a $0.5958 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Macro’s previous — dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Macro
About Banco Macro
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.
