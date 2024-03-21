Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Banco Macro Stock Performance

BMA stock opened at $48.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.18. Banco Macro has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Banco Macro Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a $0.5958 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Macro’s previous — dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Macro

About Banco Macro

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at about $361,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Banco Macro by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 77.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 71,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter worth approximately $2,595,000.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

