Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) PT Raised to C$52.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.80.

BDGI traded up C$0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$48.87. 62,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,897. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of C$24.55 and a one year high of C$49.19.

In related news, Director Stephen James Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.95 per share, with a total value of C$33,950.00. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

