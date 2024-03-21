Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Increased to C$62.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BDGI. Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.80.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

Insider Transactions at Badger Infrastructure Solutions

BDGI traded up C$0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$48.87. 62,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,897. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12-month low of C$24.55 and a 12-month high of C$49.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$45.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.58. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09.

In other news, Director Stephen James Jones bought 1,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.95 per share, with a total value of C$33,950.00. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.