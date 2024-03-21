B. Riley Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Seanergy Maritime in a report released on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.54). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Seanergy Maritime’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial upped their target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Seanergy Maritime Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77. The company has a market cap of $176.46 million, a PE ratio of 128.29 and a beta of 0.77. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of Seanergy Maritime

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,300 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 34.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 58,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 197,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 149,439 shares during the last quarter. 7.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.