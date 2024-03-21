Avity Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,688 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 4.1% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $45,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Visa by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,802,668,000 after buying an additional 5,391,512 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Visa by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,454,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,856,299,000 after buying an additional 3,678,089 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:V traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $289.71. 1,305,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,421,589. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.16. The company has a market capitalization of $532.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.