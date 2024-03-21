Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Posts Earnings Results

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of ASM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 593,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 2.03. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASM. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45,454 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

