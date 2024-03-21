Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avinger in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Avinger Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Avinger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avinger during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avinger Company Profile
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
