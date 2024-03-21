Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.56

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.56 and last traded at $58.49, with a volume of 18191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.01.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.