Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Raised by Bright Rock Capital Management LLC

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 2.3% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,980,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,974,083,000 after purchasing an additional 321,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,318,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,155,000 after purchasing an additional 297,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,670,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,849,000 after purchasing an additional 198,008 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP opened at $247.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.10 and its 200-day moving average is $239.09. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The firm has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

