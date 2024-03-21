Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.6% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $28,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $66,492,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $1,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,996.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $247.72 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.10 and a 200-day moving average of $239.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

